World Golf Hall of Fame

St Augustine

Golf fans flock to this 18-exhibit museum, the front nine covering the history of the sport and the back nine examining modern professional golf. Separating them is the Hall of Fame itself, with multimedia exhibits on inductees. Admission includes nine holes on a real grass putting green designed to PGA specifications, and an IMAX film.

  • Alcazar Hotel

    Lightner Museum

    11.67 MILES

    Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…

  • Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

    Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

    25.48 MILES

    This handsome museum, Jacksonville's premier cultural space, has an excellent collection of American and European paintings, Asian decorative art and…

  • The interior of the Villa Zorayda Museum. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Villa Zorayda Museum

    11.59 MILES

    Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…

  • Castillo De San Marcos National Monument

    Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

    11.52 MILES

    This photogenic fort is an atmospheric monument to longevity: it's the country's oldest masonry fort, completed by the Spanish in 1695. In its time, the…

  • Fort Matanzas National Monument

    Fort Matanzas National Monument

    23.78 MILES

    The tiny, 1742-built Fort Matanzas National Monument is located on Rattlesnake Island, near where Menéndez de Avilés executed hundreds of shipwrecked…

  • Museum of Science & History

    Museum of Science & History

    25.25 MILES

    Traveling with kids? This awesomely named museum (MOSH) offers dinosaurs, all things science and exhibits on Jacksonville's cultural and natural history…

  • Portrait of a giraffe close-up, photographed in Florida; Shutterstock ID 624202532; Your name (First / Last): Trisha Ping; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Trisha Ping/65050/Online Editorial/Florida

    Jacksonville Zoological Gardens

    29.91 MILES

    Northeast Florida's only major zoo opened in 1914 with one deer; today it's home to over 1800 exotic animals and hectares of beautiful gardens. Favored…

Nearby St Augustine attractions

1. Old Jail

10.69 MILES

Built in 1891, this is the former prison and residence of the town's first sheriff, Charles Joseph 'the terror' Perry (towering menacingly at 6ft 6in tall…

2. Fountain of Youth

10.98 MILES

Insert tongue firmly in cheek and step right up for an acrid cup of eternal youth at this kitschy 'archaeological park.' As the story goes, Spanish…

3. Mission of Nombre de Dios

11.04 MILES

Just north of downtown on the A1A, the mission dates back to the earliest days of Spanish settlement. Today, the peaceful memorial gardens feature a…

4. San Sebastian Winery

11.33 MILES

Free hour-long tours at this winery are capped with wine tastings and a video about Florida wine-making since the 1600s; if you're around in August, join…

5. Ripley's Believe It or Not!

11.34 MILES

Inside the old Castle Warden (1887), this is the first of the now-ubiquitous Ripley's 'Odditoriums.' Shrunken heads, a drum made from skulls and goofy…

6. Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church

11.4 MILES

Henry Flagler, the businessman who helped forge modern Florida, his daughter and her stillborn child lie in the mausoleum at this church, Flagler's own…

7. Oldest Wooden School House

11.43 MILES

Built from red cedar and cypress, the 200-year-old building contains animatronic teachers and students, and provides a glimpse into 18th-century life and…

8. Pirate & Treasure Museum

11.48 MILES

Little kids and big kids alike will enjoy this mash-up of theme park and museum: a celebration of all things pirate. As well as genuine historical…