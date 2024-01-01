Golf fans flock to this 18-exhibit museum, the front nine covering the history of the sport and the back nine examining modern professional golf. Separating them is the Hall of Fame itself, with multimedia exhibits on inductees. Admission includes nine holes on a real grass putting green designed to PGA specifications, and an IMAX film.
World Golf Hall of Fame
St Augustine
11.67 MILES
Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…
Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens
25.48 MILES
This handsome museum, Jacksonville's premier cultural space, has an excellent collection of American and European paintings, Asian decorative art and…
Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville
25.84 MILES
The focus of this ultramodern space extends beyond painting: get lost among contemporary sculpture, prints, photography and film.
11.59 MILES
Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…
Castillo de San Marcos National Monument
11.52 MILES
This photogenic fort is an atmospheric monument to longevity: it's the country's oldest masonry fort, completed by the Spanish in 1695. In its time, the…
Fort Matanzas National Monument
23.78 MILES
The tiny, 1742-built Fort Matanzas National Monument is located on Rattlesnake Island, near where Menéndez de Avilés executed hundreds of shipwrecked…
25.25 MILES
Traveling with kids? This awesomely named museum (MOSH) offers dinosaurs, all things science and exhibits on Jacksonville's cultural and natural history…
Jacksonville Zoological Gardens
29.91 MILES
Northeast Florida's only major zoo opened in 1914 with one deer; today it's home to over 1800 exotic animals and hectares of beautiful gardens. Favored…
10.69 MILES
Built in 1891, this is the former prison and residence of the town's first sheriff, Charles Joseph 'the terror' Perry (towering menacingly at 6ft 6in tall…
10.98 MILES
Insert tongue firmly in cheek and step right up for an acrid cup of eternal youth at this kitschy 'archaeological park.' As the story goes, Spanish…
11.04 MILES
Just north of downtown on the A1A, the mission dates back to the earliest days of Spanish settlement. Today, the peaceful memorial gardens feature a…
11.33 MILES
Free hour-long tours at this winery are capped with wine tastings and a video about Florida wine-making since the 1600s; if you're around in August, join…
5. Ripley's Believe It or Not!
11.34 MILES
Inside the old Castle Warden (1887), this is the first of the now-ubiquitous Ripley's 'Odditoriums.' Shrunken heads, a drum made from skulls and goofy…
6. Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church
11.4 MILES
Henry Flagler, the businessman who helped forge modern Florida, his daughter and her stillborn child lie in the mausoleum at this church, Flagler's own…
11.43 MILES
Built from red cedar and cypress, the 200-year-old building contains animatronic teachers and students, and provides a glimpse into 18th-century life and…
11.48 MILES
Little kids and big kids alike will enjoy this mash-up of theme park and museum: a celebration of all things pirate. As well as genuine historical…