Jacksonville Zoological Gardens

Northeast Florida's only major zoo opened in 1914 with one deer; today it's home to over 1800 exotic animals and hectares of beautiful gardens. Favored fauna from around the world include elephants, jaguars, rare Florida panthers, gators, kangaroos and komodo dragons. There's an elevated viewing platform that brings you face to nose with giraffes. The zoo is 15 minutes north of downtown off I-95.

Value tickets (adult/child $25/18) include general admission as well as entry to Butterfly Hollow, Stingray Bay and unlimited train and carousel rides.