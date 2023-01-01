Tour portions of the oldest standing plantation house in Florida as well as the remains of 23 tabby-construction slave cabins at this former cotton and citrus plantation. The main house is under near-constant restoration due to termites and humidity, but the sprawling shaded grounds and mangroves make a unique spot for a picnic. Weekend tours leave on a limited basis from 11am to 3pm; call ahead to determine availability.

Purchased by Zephaniah Kingsley in 1814, the plantation was managed with his wife, Anna Jai, whom he had purchased as a slave and later married in a traditional African ceremony, subsequently freeing both her and their children.