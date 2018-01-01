Welcome to Palm Beach

The third-wealthiest city in America, Palm Beach is home to 25 billionaires and looks every inch the playground for the rich and famous. Palatial Greco-Roman mansions line the shore; Bentleys and Porsches cruise the wide avenues of downtown; and streets look clean enough to eat off. Life here revolves around charity balls, designer shopping and cocktail-soaked lunches. Though all the bling may feel a bit intimidating, fear not – much of Palm Beach is within the reach of all travelers. Stroll along the truly gold Gold Coast beach, ogle the massive gated compounds on A1A or window-shop in uber-ritzy Worth Ave – all for free.

These days, Palm Beach is frequently in the news because of US president Donald Trump, whose mansion-cum-private-club, Mar-a-Lago, is here.

Despite all the glitz, the architecture and history is nothing but fascinating, and offers some insight into how it might have been to live during the Gilded Age of the late-19th-century USA.

