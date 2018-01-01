Welcome to Palm Beach

The third-wealthiest city in America, Palm Beach is home to 25 billionaires and looks every inch the playground for the rich and famous. Palatial Greco-Roman mansions line the shore; Bentleys and Porsches cruise the wide avenues of downtown; and streets look clean enough to eat off. Life here revolves around charity balls, designer shopping and cocktail-soaked lunches. Though all the bling may feel a bit intimidating, fear not – much of Palm Beach is within the reach of all travelers. Stroll along the truly gold Gold Coast beach, ogle the massive gated compounds on A1A or window-shop in uber-ritzy Worth Ave – all for free.

