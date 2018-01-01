Welcome to Palm Beach
These days, Palm Beach is frequently in the news because of US president Donald Trump, whose mansion-cum-private-club, Mar-a-Lago, is here.
Despite all the glitz, the architecture and history is nothing but fascinating, and offers some insight into how it might have been to live during the Gilded Age of the late-19th-century USA.
Top experiences in Palm Beach
Palm Beach activities
Palm Beach Ghost Tour
Choose the perfect day to walk the streets of Palm Beach. Then, meet your passionate guide at the southeast corner of Worth Avenue and South County Road. Prepare yourself for a paranormal adventure and then follow your guide to begin your 1.5-hour ghost tour. Stroll down the streets feeling the ocean breeze and be on the lookout for any paranormal sightings. Listen to your guide narrate the scandal, glamour, and the supernatural associated with Palm Beach. Discover the unusual ghostly patrons of Gucci, Chanel, and Saks Fifth Avenue, along with famous ghosts, including John F. Kennedy, John Lennon, and Michael Jackson.Have a thrilling and spooky time on this 1.5-hour tour in Palm Beach.