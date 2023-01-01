The oldest home in Naples and last remaining tabby-mortar cottage in Collier County, this quaint abode was built in 1895 for Henry Watterson, the editor of the Louisville Courier Journal. It then offered overflow accommodations for the Old Naples Hotel, hosting movie stars such as Hedy Lamarr. After more recent renovations it now houses the Naples Historical Society, which offers engaging guided tours of the house, in addition to talks by local authors and artists in the adjacent Norris Gardens.