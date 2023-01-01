Bowditch Point Park

At the island's northernmost tip, Bowditch is a favorite with families and picnickers. The small parking lot ($2 per hour) fills up fast, so come early. There's a good snack bar, free boat dockage, and kayak and paddleboard rentals. You'll also find a butterfly garden, picnic areas and a replenished beach that narrows around the tip. It's a good place to view dolphins fishing in the Matanzas Pass and there's a paddle launch onto the Great Calusa Blueway paddling trail (www.calusablueway.com).

The beach can be reached by the local buses that run along Estero Blvd.