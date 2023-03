In the mood for a good hike, bike or kayak, with a chance to spot manatees in spring and summer? Come to Lovers Key, just south (and over a bridge) from Estero Island. Canals and 2.6 miles of trails around inner islands provide head-clearing quietude and bird-watching. The long, narrow beach is excellent for shelling, but erosion can make it too slim to lay a towel at high tide.

There are rental concessions, a snack bar and nice facilities; a tram shuttles between beach and parking lot.