The most photogenic of the beaches, Lighthouse Beach sports Sanibel's historic metal lighthouse (1884) on the eastern tip of the island. There's also a T-dock, off which pelicans dive-bomb, and a short boardwalk around the point. Park in the lot and walk over a bridge to the narrow beach.
Lighthouse Beach
Southwest Gulf Coast
JN 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge
Nearby Southwest Gulf Coast attractions
5. JN 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge
Named for cartoonist Jay Norwood 'Ding' Darling, an environmentalist who helped establish more than 300 sanctuaries across the USA, this 6300-acre refuge…
