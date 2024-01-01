Lighthouse Beach

Southwest Gulf Coast

The most photogenic of the beaches, Lighthouse Beach sports Sanibel's historic metal lighthouse (1884) on the eastern tip of the island. There's also a T-dock, off which pelicans dive-bomb, and a short boardwalk around the point. Park in the lot and walk over a bridge to the narrow beach.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Edison winter home at Edison Estate and Laboratory, Fort Myers, Florida, USA

    Edison & Ford Winter Estates

    15.04 MILES

    Florida's snowbirds can be easy to mock, but not this pair. Thomas Edison built his winter home in 1885 and lived in Florida seasonally until his death in…

  • Cayo Costa State Park on La Costa Island is lined with undisturbed, pristine white beaches.

    Cayo Costa State Park

    20.96 MILES

    Slim as a supermodel and as lovely, Cayo Costa Island is almost entirely preserved as a 2500-acre state park. While its pale, ash-colored sand may not be…

  • Boardwalk in Audobon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

    Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

    25.98 MILES

    The crown jewel in the National Audubon Society's sanctuary collection, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary provides an intimate exploration of six pristine…

  • Botanical garden in Naples. Flowers landscape. Lili Ponds.

    Naples Botanical Gardens

    28.14 MILES

    This outstanding botanical garden styles itself as ‘a place of bliss, a region of supreme delight.’ And after spending some time wandering its 2½-mile…

  • Stainless steel sculpture by artist Arik Levy titled RockGrowth 370, from 2017, in front of palm trees and main entrance to The Baker Museum, a modern art museum in Naples, Collier County, Florida, USA. The museum houses a diverse collection of art in a three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility. Permanent collections include American modernism, 20th-century Mexican art, sculpture and 3-dimensional art. The building, with its angled brick- and stone-toned fascia tiles, was designed by Florida architect Gene Aubry, who also designed the Hayes Hall building next to it.

    Baker Museum

    20.84 MILES

    The pride of Naples, this engaging, sophisticated art museum is part of the Artis–Naples campus, which includes the fabulous Philharmonic Center next door…

  • Row of lounge chairs on a scenic ocean beach, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, Florida, USA - stock photo

    Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park

    16.53 MILES

    This lovely state park and beach extends for a mile from the mouth of the Cocohatchee River. It boasts gorgeous white sands, which are protected during…

  • Single manatee

    Lee County Manatee Park

    22.11 MILES

    December through March, manatees flock up the Orange River to this warm-water discharge canal from the nearby power plant. The waterway is now a protected…

Nearby Southwest Gulf Coast attractions

1. Bowditch Point Park

3.01 MILES

At the island's northernmost tip, Bowditch is a favorite with families and picnickers. The small parking lot ($2 per hour) fills up fast, so come early…

2. Fort Myers Beach

3.53 MILES

Fort Myers Beach is long, long, long. The southern end is dominated by condos, with very little public access. The low-key middle has a large number of…

3. Sanibel Historical Village

3.7 MILES

Well polished by the enthusiasm of local volunteers, this museum and collection of nine historic buildings preserves Sanibel's pioneer past. It gives a…

4. Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum

4.99 MILES

Like a mermaid's jewelry box, this museum is dedicated to shells, yet it's much more than a covetous display of treasures. It's a crisply presented…

6. Bowman's Beach

8.63 MILES

Bowman's Beach is the quintessential Sanibel beach, a bright dollop of coast with soft white sand, supplied with a playground and excellent facilities. It…

7. Lovers Key State Park

9.09 MILES

In the mood for a good hike, bike or kayak, with a chance to spot manatees in spring and summer? Come to Lovers Key, just south (and over a bridge) from…

8. Captiva Beach

11.93 MILES

Besides looking directly out onto heart-melting Gulf sunsets, Captiva Beach has lovely sand and is close to several romantic restaurants. Arrive early if…