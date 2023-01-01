Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park

This lovely state park and beach extends for a mile from the mouth of the Cocohatchee River. It boasts gorgeous white sands, which are protected during turtle-nesting season (from May to October). There's an observation tower at the north end, but swimming is best south of the pass' fast-moving waters. The beach is supplied with food concessions (at parking lot four) and showers, and has every item you might need for a day in the sun for hire.

Afternoon winds attract kiteboarders and there’s great snorkeling at a reef just offshore. From US 41, take 111th Ave/Hwy 846.