This county park covers 35 acres of coastal habitat, including a 0.75-mile boardwalk through a mangrove forest that leads out to a powdery white-sand beach. It's next to Naples Grand Beach Resort, which runs both the water-sports rentals and the free tram that travels between the large parking lot and the well-groomed beach. It's a favorite with families and young adults. The snack bar serves beer and cocktails.