Baker Museum

The pride of Naples, this engaging, sophisticated art museum is part of the Artis–Naples campus, which includes the fabulous Philharmonic Center next door. Devoted to 20th-century modern art, the museum's 15 galleries and glass dome conservatory host exciting temporary and permanent shows, ranging from postmodern works to photography and paper craft to glass sculpture, including a stunning Chihuly exhibition. Note that due to damage from Hurricane Irma, the museum was under repair at the time of research, scheduled to reopen in November 2019.

On the last Wednesday of each month, between 6pm and 9pm, the popular 'Art After Hours' allows visitors to explore the museum for free. To accompany, there's live music and free docent tours.