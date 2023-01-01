Golisano Children's Museum of Naples

Designed by kids (and child psychologists) for kids, this interactive children's museum is devoted to learning through play. A trolley takes kids to various exhibits, including a virtual pond, where they can observe fish and growing water plants, and a produce market, where fruit and veggies are sorted and sold to other kid 'customers.' Best of all is the Journey Through the Everglades with its boardwalk winding up into a two-story banyan tree overlooking a mangrove maze.

It encourages hands-on learning, enhanced by light and sound installations recreating different experiences, including the cold of an igloo or the whoosh of wind. The state-of-the-art building also incorporates the all-organic World Café.