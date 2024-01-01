North of Old Naples, this is a family-friendly beach park with picnic tables, vending machines, restrooms, and volleyball courts showcasing some of the best players around. If you’re a world-class player visiting from, say, Hawaii, you might be able to join them. Otherwise, just watch the buff bods. Bring change for the parking meters.
Lowdermilk Park
Naples
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.45 MILES
The crown jewel in the National Audubon Society's sanctuary collection, the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary provides an intimate exploration of six pristine…
4.5 MILES
This outstanding botanical garden styles itself as ‘a place of bliss, a region of supreme delight.’ And after spending some time wandering its 2½-mile…
3.74 MILES
The pride of Naples, this engaging, sophisticated art museum is part of the Artis–Naples campus, which includes the fabulous Philharmonic Center next door…
Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park
8.22 MILES
This lovely state park and beach extends for a mile from the mouth of the Cocohatchee River. It boasts gorgeous white sands, which are protected during…
JN 'Ding' Darling National Wildlife Refuge
27.06 MILES
Named for cartoonist Jay Norwood 'Ding' Darling, an environmentalist who helped establish more than 300 sanctuaries across the USA, this 6300-acre refuge…
Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve
28.13 MILES
With more than 3500 acres of wetlands, this park is a great place to experience southwest Florida's flora and fauna. A 1.2-mile boardwalk trail is staffed…
Golisano Children's Museum of Naples
8.01 MILES
Designed by kids (and child psychologists) for kids, this interactive children's museum is devoted to learning through play. A trolley takes kids to…
22.9 MILES
At the island's northernmost tip, Bowditch is a favorite with families and picnickers. The small parking lot ($2 per hour) fills up fast, so come early…
Nearby Naples attractions
1.36 MILES
One of Florida's premier nature-conservancy and advocacy nonprofits, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a must-visit destination for anyone…
2. Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens
1.41 MILES
Caribbean Gardens is an Old Florida attraction that's been updated into a modest zoo. It has narrated boat rides in a lake to visit free-roaming, island…
1.73 MILES
Pretty, picnic-friendly park in the main retail corridor.
2.1 MILES
The oldest home in Naples and last remaining tabby-mortar cottage in Collier County, this quaint abode was built in 1895 for Henry Watterson, the editor…
2.11 MILES
Naples' city beach is a long, dreamy white strand that succeeds in feeling lively but rarely overcrowded. At the end of 12th Ave S, the 1000ft pier is a…
3.42 MILES
This county park covers 35 acres of coastal habitat, including a 0.75-mile boardwalk through a mangrove forest that leads out to a powdery white-sand…
3.74 MILES
The pride of Naples, this engaging, sophisticated art museum is part of the Artis–Naples campus, which includes the fabulous Philharmonic Center next door…
4.5 MILES
This outstanding botanical garden styles itself as ‘a place of bliss, a region of supreme delight.’ And after spending some time wandering its 2½-mile…