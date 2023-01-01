IMAG History and Science Center

Exciting changes are afoot at this already fascinating science center, which will soon add interactive exhibits and even virtual reality, weaving in Florida history. That's becoming possible due to a merger with the Southwest Florida Museum of History, which recently vacated its old historic railroad depot and began moving various objects into IMAG, including a diorama of the military fort for which Fort Myers is named.

Eventually, exhibits like the IMAG's 'Tanked,' which displays fish and their natural habitats, will be combined with an exploration of the USS Mohawk, a World War II warship deliberately sunk and turned into an artificial reef in 2012. Kids and grown-ups alike will dig it.