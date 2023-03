Fort Myers Beach is long, long, long. The southern end is dominated by condos, with very little public access. The low-key middle has a large number of end-of-road access points with metered lots. The northern Times Sq area, right where the causeway dumps visitors, has large paid lots ($5 to $10 per day) and raucous beach bars.

Parasailing and water-sport concessions congregate thickly here, and a bait house on the pier rents fishing rods.