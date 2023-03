‘Beachfront Avenue!’ The A1A causeway, coupled with the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, is one of the great bridges in America, linking Miami and Miami Beach via the glittering turquoise of Biscayne Bay.

To drive this road in a convertible or with the windows down, with a setting sun behind you, enormous cruise ships to the side, the palms swaying in the ocean breeze, and let’s just say ‘Royals’ by Lorde on the radio, is basically the essence of Miami.