Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Housed in a 1936 Orthodox synagogue that served Miami’s first congregation, this small museum chronicles the large contribution Jews have made to the state of Florida. After all, it could be said that while Cubans made Miami, Jews made Miami Beach, both physically and culturally. Yet there were times when Jews were barred from the American Riviera they carved out of the sand, and this museum tells that story, along with some amusing anecdotes (like seashell Purim dresses).

There are also Jewish Walking Tours, where you can taste Jewish food and see Jewish culture along Miami Beach (from $22).