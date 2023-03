Jungle Island, packed with tropical birds, alligators, orangutans, chimps, lemurs, a (wait for it Napoleon Dynamite fans) liger (a cross between a lion and a tiger) and a Noah’s Ark of other animals, is a ton of fun. It’s one of those places kids (justifiably) beg to go, so just give up and prepare for some bright-feathered, bird-poop-scented fun in this artificial, self-contained jungle.