This museum, located between South Beach and Downtown Miami, isn’t exactly a museum but more like an uberplayhouse, with areas for kids to practice all sorts of adult activities – banking and food shopping, caring for pets, and acting as a local cop or firefighter. Adults must go accompanied by children, and vice versa.

Other imaginative areas let kids make music, go on undersea adventures, make wall sketches, explore a little castle made of colored glass or simply play on outdoor playgrounds.