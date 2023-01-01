Museum of Art and Design at MDC

Miami-Dade College operates a well-curated art museum in Downtown that showcases seasonal exhibitions and programs that aim to highlight a different side of Miami. The museum's home building is art itself: it's set in the soaring 255ft (78m) Freedom Tower, a masterpiece of Mediterranean Revival, built in 1925.

MOAD's Museum Without Boundaries looks to extend beyond traditional exhibition formats and bring art (in its various forms) to the people. The program promotes collaboration and interaction between the artists and the community via concerts, exhibitions and performances.