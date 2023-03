If you end up on trial here, at least you’ll get a free tour of one of the most imposing courthouses in the USA. Built between 1925 and 1929, this a very…appropriate building: if structures were people, the 28-story neoclassical courthouse would definitely be a judge. Some trivia: back in the day, the top nine floors served as a ‘secure’ prison, from which more than 70 prisoners escaped.