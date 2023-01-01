For a taste of old Florida, take a stroll along the Miami River. A shoreline promenade leads past a mix of glittering high-rise condos and battered warehouses tinged with graffiti, with a few small tugboats putting along the glassy surface. Fisherfolk float in with their daily catch – en route to places like Casablanca – while fancy yachts make their way in and out of the bay.

There are some photogenic vantage points over the river from the bridges – particularly the Brickell Ave bridge at dusk, when the city lights glow against the darkening night sky.