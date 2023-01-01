One of Miami's favourite shopping centers, this massive billion-dollar complex spreads across three city blocks, encompassing glittering residential towers, modernist office blocks and a soaring five-star hotel (the EAST, Miami). There's much to entice both Miami residents and visitors to the center, with restaurants, bars, a cinema and loads of high-end retailers (Ted Baker, All Saints, Kendra Scott).

You'll find shops scattered across both sides of S Miami Ave between 7th and 8th Sts, including a massive Saks Fifth Ave. There is a three-story Italian food emporium, with restaurants, cafes, a bakery, an enoteca and a culinary school.