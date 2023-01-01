Miami Center for Architecture & Design

It makes sense that the Miami branch of the American Institute of Architects would pick the Old US Post Office as headquarters of their Center for Architecture & Design. Constructed in 1912, this was the first federal building in Miami. It features a low-pitched roof, elaborate doors and carved entryways, and was purchased in 1937 to serve as the country’s first savings and loan association.

Today it houses lectures and events related to architecture, design and urban planning, and hosts a small but vibrant exhibition on all of the above subjects. Two-hour walking tours on alternate Saturdays depart from here (at 10am), and take in some of the historic buildings of Downtown. Visit the website for upcoming times and reservations.