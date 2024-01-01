Miami-Dade Public Library

To learn more about Florida (especially South Florida), take a browse through the extensive Florida Collection, or ask about the Romer Photograph Collection, an archive of some 17,500 photos and prints that chronicles the history of the city from its early years to 1945. At the library, ask for John Shipley, head of the Florida Collection, for more details.
