This pedestrian walkway follows along the northern edge of the river as it bisects Downtown, and offers some peaceful vantage points of bridges and skyscrapers dotting the urban landscape. You can start the walk at the south end of Bayfront Park, and follow it under bridges and along the waterline till it ends just west of the SW 2nd Ave Bridge.

The Riverwalk is one small section of the ambitious Miami River Greenway project, which aims to extend a green path along both banks of the river all the way to the river's intersection with the Dolphin Expressway.