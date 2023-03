The west side of Lincoln Rd is anchored by a most impressive parking garage: a geometric pastiche of sharp angles, winding corridors and incongruous corners that looks like a lucid fantasy dreamed up by Pythagoras after a long night out.

In fact, the building was designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, who describe the structure as ‘all muscle without cloth.’ Besides parking, 1111 Lincoln is filled with retail shops and residential units.