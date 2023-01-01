Hollywood Broadwalk

Reminiscent of California's famed Venice Beach, this beach and adjacent promenade teem with scantily clad rollerbladers and fanny-pack-wearing tourists. The Broadwalk itself is a 2.5-mile, six-person-wide path, extending from pretty North Beach Park, where the route is lined with seagrapes, all the way to South Surf Rd. It's regularly clogged with skaters, strollers and entire families pedaling enormous group bikes.

If you feel like rolling along it, a dozen or so Broadwalk vendors rent out bikes ($10/30 per hour/day), in-line skates and other beach gear.