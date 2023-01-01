This lovely 1500 acres of coastal mangroves is on one side of West Lake, while opposite is the recreation area (referred to as West Lake Park). The entirely 'wild' section, Anne Kolb Nature Center, is criss-crossed by hiking trails and offers views over West Lake. Such a natural park is a rarity in Broward County. Fortunately environmentalists in the 1970s managed to save it from development, forever preserving its mangroves, wetlands and wildlife.

These days it's one of the most accessible natural places for kayaking, biking and hiking within a largely built-up area. A variable schedule of boat tours departs from the West Lake Marina (adult/under 18 $5/3).