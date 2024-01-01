North Beach Park

Gold Coast

This is the formal name for the beach, though there is a suburban-style green space behind the boardwalk here, with picnic tables and barbecue grills.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dale Chihuly Exhibition at Fairchild Tropical Garden ;

    Fairchild Tropical Garden

    26.62 MILES

    If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…

  • Nature beauty in key biscayne

    Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

    24.66 MILES

    If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…

  • The Biltmore hotel in coral Gables. FL. USAThe historic resort is located in coral Gables, Florida near Miami. the Biltmore Hotel became the hallmark of coral Gables.

    Biltmore Hotel

    22.69 MILES

    In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…

  • Fountain at Bayfront Park in the downtown area of Miami, FL with Biscayne Bay in the distance.

    Bayfront Park

    18.41 MILES

    Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…

  • Domino players in Maximo Gomez Park, Little Havana, Miami, Florida, USA

    Máximo Gómez Park

    19.65 MILES

    Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…

  • 500px Photo ID: 101025953 -

    Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

    20.7 MILES

    If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…

  • HistoryMiami

    HistoryMiami

    18.64 MILES

    South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…

  • Pérez Art Museum Miami

    Pérez Art Museum Miami

    17.72 MILES

    One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…

Nearby Gold Coast attractions

1. Anne Kolb Nature Center

0.3 MILES

This lovely 1500 acres of coastal mangroves is on one side of West Lake, while opposite is the recreation area (referred to as West Lake Park). The…

2. West Lake Park

1.45 MILES

Connected to the Anne Kolb Nature Center, this is the more suburban recreation section, with a marina, tennis courts and picnic ground. You can paddle…

3. Hollywood Broadwalk

1.57 MILES

Reminiscent of California's famed Venice Beach, this beach and adjacent promenade teem with scantily clad rollerbladers and fanny-pack-wearing tourists…

5. Stranahan House

5.95 MILES

Constructed from Dade County pine, grand Stranahan House is a fine example of Florida vernacular design, and one of the state's oldest homes. It served as…

6. Fort Lauderdale Beach & Promenade

5.96 MILES

Fort Lauderdale's promenade – a wide, brick, palm-tree-dotted pathway swooping along the beach and the A1A – is a magnet for runners, in-line skaters,…

7. Riverwalk

6.01 MILES

Curving along the New River, the meandering Riverwalk runs from Stranahan House to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Host to culinary tastings…

8. Las Olas Riverfront

6.08 MILES

A giant alfresco boardwalk area with stores, restaurants and live entertainment nightly; it's also the place to catch many river cruises.