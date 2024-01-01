This is the formal name for the beach, though there is a suburban-style green space behind the boardwalk here, with picnic tables and barbecue grills.
North Beach Park
Gold Coast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.62 MILES
If you need to escape Miami’s constant motion, consider a green day in one of the country’s largest tropical botanical gardens. A butterfly grove,…
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
24.66 MILES
If you don’t make it to the Florida Keys, come to this park for a taste of their unique island ecosystems. The 494-acre space is a tangled clot of…
22.69 MILES
In the most opulent neighborhood of one of the showiest cities in the world, the Biltmore is the greatest of the grand hotels of the American Jazz Age. If…
18.41 MILES
Few American parks can claim to front such a lovely stretch of turquoise as Biscayne Bay, but Miamians are lucky like that. Noted artist and landscape…
19.65 MILES
Just five minutes from Memorial Boulevard Park, which honors a number of Cuban heroes, Máximo Gómez is the big beating heart of Miami's Little Havana…
20.7 MILES
If you want to see something that is 'very Miami', this is it – lush, big, over the top, a patchwork of all that a rich US businessman might want to show…
18.64 MILES
South Florida – a land of escaped slaves, guerrilla Native Americans, gangsters, land grabbers, pirates, tourists, drug dealers and alligators – has a…
17.72 MILES
One of Miami's most impressive spaces, designed by Swiss architects Herzog & De Meuron, integrates tropical foliage, glass, concrete and wood – a melding…
Nearby Gold Coast attractions
0.3 MILES
This lovely 1500 acres of coastal mangroves is on one side of West Lake, while opposite is the recreation area (referred to as West Lake Park). The…
1.45 MILES
Connected to the Anne Kolb Nature Center, this is the more suburban recreation section, with a marina, tennis courts and picnic ground. You can paddle…
1.57 MILES
Reminiscent of California's famed Venice Beach, this beach and adjacent promenade teem with scantily clad rollerbladers and fanny-pack-wearing tourists…
4. Dr Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park
3.18 MILES
Once an important stop for Prohibition-era bootleggers, lush Whiskey Creek (get it?) is now a kayaking hot spot. The dense mangrove-lined route meanders 1…
5.95 MILES
Constructed from Dade County pine, grand Stranahan House is a fine example of Florida vernacular design, and one of the state's oldest homes. It served as…
6. Fort Lauderdale Beach & Promenade
5.96 MILES
Fort Lauderdale's promenade – a wide, brick, palm-tree-dotted pathway swooping along the beach and the A1A – is a magnet for runners, in-line skaters,…
6.01 MILES
Curving along the New River, the meandering Riverwalk runs from Stranahan House to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Host to culinary tastings…
6.08 MILES
A giant alfresco boardwalk area with stores, restaurants and live entertainment nightly; it's also the place to catch many river cruises.