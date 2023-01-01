Dr Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park

Once an important stop for Prohibition-era bootleggers, lush Whiskey Creek (get it?) is now a kayaking hot spot. The dense mangrove-lined route meanders 1.5 miles through the park, and is shallow and calm. There's also 2.5 miles of undisturbed beach to enjoy. At the northern end is the Port Everglades inlet, where cruise ships and yachts sail past, while at the southern end you'll find the Dania Beach fishing pier. The park also offers some good offshore snorkeling and diving and is an important turtle nesting area.

The Whiskey Creek Hideout at the north end of the park provides kayak and canoe rentals ($20 per hour).