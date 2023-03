Swimsuits are optional at this 40-acre beach park hidden behind vegetation from the sight of condos, highways and prying passers-by. You don't have to get into your birthday suit if you don't fancy it; however, most of the beach is clothed and there’s even a dog park. It is one of the nicer spots for sand in the area. It's on Collins Ave about 4.5 miles north of 71st St.