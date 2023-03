On the waterfront, this aptly named park is a great spot to be in the morning, when the golden light is just right for getting a bit of fresh air. There's lots going on in the park, with walking paths, basketball courts, tennis courts, sports fields, a playground for kids and a swimming pool (admission $3).

If you come on Saturday, you can hire kayaks (from $12 per hour) and stand-up paddleboards (from $20 per hour).