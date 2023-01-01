Installed during Art Basel in 2014, Buckminster Fuller's striking geodesic dome looks otherworldly as it appears to float in a small reflecting pool surrounded by slender, gently swaying palm trees. The 24ft-tall sculpture was dubbed an 'autonomous dwelling machine' by Fuller when he conceived it back in 1965.

There are some fantastic vantage points for photographers both inside and outside the dome – which also serves as the covered entry/exit point connecting the below-ground parking lot with the plaza.