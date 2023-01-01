Just to remind you that you’re entering the Design District is a big, surreal public art installation of, yep, a living room – just the sort of thing you’re supposed to shop for while you’re here. Actually the Living Room, by Argentine husband-and-wife team Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, is an ‘urban intervention’ meant to be a criticism of the disappearance of public space.

But the piece could just as easily be a metaphor for the Design District as a whole: a contemporary interior plopped into the middle of urban decay.