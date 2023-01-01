Little Haiti Cultural Center

This cultural center hosts an art gallery with often thought-provoking exhibitions from Haitian painters, sculptors and multimedia artists. You can also find dance classes, drama productions and a Caribbean-themed market during special events. The building itself is quite a confection of bold tropical colors, steep A-framed roofs and lacy decorative elements. Don't miss the mural in the palm-filled courtyard.

The best time to visit is for the Sounds of Little Haiti, a music- and food-filled fête held on the third Friday of every month from 6pm to 10pm.