Legoland is a joy. With manageable crowds and lines, and no bells and whistles, this lakeside theme park maintains an old-school vibe – you don't have to…
Greater Orlando
Explore Greater Orlando
- Legoland
Legoland is a joy. With manageable crowds and lines, and no bells and whistles, this lakeside theme park maintains an old-school vibe – you don't have to…
- Wizarding World of Harry Potter
You don't have to be a huge Harry Potter fan to appreciate the genius of the magnificently whimsical Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which invites…
- Universal Studios
Divided geographically by region-specific architecture and ambience and fabulously themed as a Hollywood backlot, Universal Studios' simulation-heavy…
- Universal Orlando Resort
Pedestrian-friendly Universal Orlando Resort has got spunk, spirit and attitude. With fantastic rides, excellent children's attractions and entertaining…
- Epcot
An acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' Epcot was Disney's vision of a high-tech city when it opened in 1982. It's divided into two…
- DDisney’s Animal Kingdom
Set apart from the rest of Disney both in miles and in tone, Animal Kingdom attempts to blend theme park and zoo, carnival and African safari, all stirred…
- IIslands of Adventure
Good ol' scream-it-from-the-rooftops, no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud fun, packed with adrenaline rides and marvelous theming. Superheroes zoom by on…
- CCharles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
Internationally famous, this stunning and delightful museum houses the world's most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany art. Highlights…
- WWorld Showcase
Who needs the hassle of a passport and jet lag when you can travel the world right here at Walt Disney World®? World Showcase, one of two themed sections…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Greater Orlando.
See
Legoland
Legoland is a joy. With manageable crowds and lines, and no bells and whistles, this lakeside theme park maintains an old-school vibe – you don't have to…
See
Wizarding World of Harry Potter
You don't have to be a huge Harry Potter fan to appreciate the genius of the magnificently whimsical Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which invites…
See
Universal Studios
Divided geographically by region-specific architecture and ambience and fabulously themed as a Hollywood backlot, Universal Studios' simulation-heavy…
See
Universal Orlando Resort
Pedestrian-friendly Universal Orlando Resort has got spunk, spirit and attitude. With fantastic rides, excellent children's attractions and entertaining…
See
Epcot
An acronym for 'Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,' Epcot was Disney's vision of a high-tech city when it opened in 1982. It's divided into two…
See
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Set apart from the rest of Disney both in miles and in tone, Animal Kingdom attempts to blend theme park and zoo, carnival and African safari, all stirred…
See
Islands of Adventure
Good ol' scream-it-from-the-rooftops, no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud fun, packed with adrenaline rides and marvelous theming. Superheroes zoom by on…
See
Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
Internationally famous, this stunning and delightful museum houses the world's most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany art. Highlights…
See
World Showcase
Who needs the hassle of a passport and jet lag when you can travel the world right here at Walt Disney World®? World Showcase, one of two themed sections…