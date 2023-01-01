Jackie Robinson Ballpark & Museum

'The Jack' made history when, in 1946, the Montreal Royals, Jackie Robinson's team, were in Florida to play an exhibition against their parent club, the Brooklyn Dodgers: other Florida cities refused to let the game proceed due to segregation laws, but Daytona Beach cried, 'Play ball!' Robinson went on to be the first African American baseball player in the majors. The ballpark here was renamed in his honor in 1990. A small open-air museum tells the story.

Present home of the Daytona Cubs (games tickets from $7), a minor-league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the park is situated on an island in the Halifax River and seats 4200 people.