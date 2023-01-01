Cassadaga's heart is the Cassadaga Camp Bookstore, which sells New Age books, crystals and incense, and serves as the visitor center for the town. Attached is an old spiritualist camp meeting hall, adorned with signs and photos from the camp's early days circa the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The whiteboard in the back room connects you with which psychics are working that day. The store also organizes historical tours of the village (1pm and 3pm Saturday, $15) and orb tours (8pm Saturday, $25), where photographers shoot glowing balls of light – reportedly spirits from another world. A $1 donation gets you a camp directory, allowing you to take a pretty good self-guided tour. Mandatory stop: Spirit Lake, where residents scatter the ashes of the departed.