At Daytona Beach Drive-In Church you can get your daily dose of (Protestant) religion from the comfort of your car. Pull in to the former drive-in movie theater, hook up a speaker or tune your radio to 680AM or 88.5FM and behold the word of…the Reverend. He and the choir hold services on a balcony overlooking the sea of cars. There's free coffee and doughnuts between services. That's right…free doughnuts – What are you waiting for? Only in Daytona.

The church dates back to 1954. When the old Neptune Drive-In Theater closed, this car-obsessed town devised a novel solution for increasing church attendance: getting the good news while sitting in your vehicle. Again: only in Daytona.