Daytona Beach Drive-In Church

Daytona Beach

2BE61NY April 12, 2020 - Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, United States - People in cars attend Easter Sunday services at the Daytona Beach Drive-in Christian Church as a way to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic on April 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Florida's stay-at- home order exempts religious services, but Governor Ron DeSantis has advised against attending crowded religious gatherings. (Paul Hennessy/Alamy) Daytona Beach Drive-In Church

Paul Hennessy/Alamy

At Daytona Beach Drive-In Church you can get your daily dose of (Protestant) religion from the comfort of your car. Pull in to the former drive-in movie theater, hook up a speaker or tune your radio to 680AM or 88.5FM and behold the word of…the Reverend. He and the choir hold services on a balcony overlooking the sea of cars. There's free coffee and doughnuts between services. That's right…free doughnuts – What are you waiting for? Only in Daytona.

The church dates back to 1954. When the old Neptune Drive-In Theater closed, this car-obsessed town devised a novel solution for increasing church attendance: getting the good news while sitting in your vehicle. Again: only in Daytona.

Suggest an Edit