Eldora State House Museum

Eldora was a small waterfront community of around 100 citrus farmers and fishers, many of them veterans of the Civil War, who settled here between 1877 and 1900. The town depended on the waterway for supplies, tourists and transport. It was fairly prosperous – at least prosperous enough for the construction of the colonial-revival Eldora House, which has now been renovated as a small house museum detailing the life of the settler community via photos, videos and artifacts.

To reach the house, take the Eldora Trail at parking area 8 in the North District. The trail winds through a coastal hammock to the shoreline of Mosquito Lagoon, where you'll find the house.