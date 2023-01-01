Located at the northern end of Mosquito Lagoon, Turtle Mound is the largest shell midden in the mainland United States. It stands around 50ft high and consists of 1.5 million bushels (53 million liters) of oyster shells, the remains of the Timucuan culture, an ancient civilization that hunted rodents, reptiles and birds on these shores for five centuries prior to European contact. It can be reached via hiking trails from Apollo Beach and offers panoramic views over the park and ocean.