Twenty minutes south of Daytona but a million miles away, the winter estate of the Gamble family (of Procter & Gamble fortune) lies in a sun-dappled glade. The Cracker-style house and several whimsically-named cottages (including a replica Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs house) are closed to the public unless you're on a guided tour (10-person minimum), but you can walk the grounds of the estate.