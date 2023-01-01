Daytona International Speedway

The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It's worth wandering the massive stands for free on non-race days. First-come, first-served tram tours take in the track, pits and behind-the-scenes areas, while all-access tours give you a glimpse of media rooms and pit stalls.

The 30-minute Speedway Tour (adult/child $23/13; 11:30am, 1pm, 2pm and 3:30pm) covers the basics. Die-hard rev heads may wish to up the ante with the hour-long All Access Tour (adult/child $26/20; hourly 9:30am to 3:30pm) or three-hour VIP Tour ($55; 1pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday); the last covers everything NASCAR from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach. Real fanatics can indulge in the NASCAR Racing Experience, where you can either ride shotgun around the track or take a day to become the driver.