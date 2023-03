This perfectly planar stretch of sand was once the city's raceway. Sections of the beach still welcome drivers to the sands at a strictly enforced top speed of 10mph. Beachside rentals for ATVs, fat-tired cruisers, recumbent trikes and all manner of water sports are ubiquitous. Of course you're free to frolic anywhere on the beach, off the roadway, assuming you don't like to mix your sand with oil fumes and engines.