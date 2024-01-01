DeLand House Museum

This historical home, built in 1886, now serves as the headquarters of the West Volusia Historical Society and a museum for the county. You'll find lots of memorabilia and artifacts and earnest tour guides – it's like peaking into grandma's attic, if grandma was a Central Florida county.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Daytona International Speedway
17.79 MILES
The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It…
Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
29.94 MILES
Internationally famous, this stunning and delightful museum houses the world's most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany art. Highlights…
6.63 MILES
The largest spring on the St Johns River, Blue Spring maintains a constant 72°F. Between November and March it becomes the winter refuge for up to 200…
24.01 MILES
Cool off in the icy spring-fed swimming hole, hike miles of trails and paddle the tranquil, still waters of the Wekiva River. Central Florida Nature…
7.66 MILES
Fifteen minutes north of town, these natural springs flow into the 18,000-acre Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge and were used by Native Americans…
26.68 MILES
The second-largest nationally protected forest in the state of Florida, Ocala National Forest is a treasure to be savored. Hidden within 607 square miles…
Southeast Museum of Photography
19.3 MILES
We love this hidden treasure in Daytona, a service of the Daytona State College: it's the only museum in Florida dedicated solely to photography. This…
21.84 MILES
At Daytona Beach Drive-In Church you can get your daily dose of (Protestant) religion from the comfort of your car. Pull in to the former drive-in movie…
Nearby Northeast Florida attractions
0.28 MILES
A slate of innovative temporary exhibitions traipses across the gallery space and attractive atrium of this energetic local museum, which has been…
6.05 MILES
Philatelists (aka stamp collectors) will marvel at the collection of 'fancy cancels' (interesting postage-cancellation stamps) and vintage decorative…
6.22 MILES
Cassadaga's heart is the Cassadaga Camp Bookstore, which sells New Age books, crystals and incense, and serves as the visitor center for the town…
6. Barberville Pioneer Settlement
12.54 MILES
Try to set aside at least an hour to fully explore old Barberville, a re-created pioneer settlement carved out of the central Florida woods. Costumed…
7. Central Florida Zoo & Botanic Gardens
14.26 MILES
With lush surrounds, this small but satisfying zoo is set apart from the usual intensity of Orlando tourist attractions, with an excellent splash-play…
16.15 MILES
Twenty minutes south of Daytona but a million miles away, the winter estate of the Gamble family (of Procter & Gamble fortune) lies in a sun-dappled glade…