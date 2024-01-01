1876 Heritage Inn

Northeast Florida

Philatelists (aka stamp collectors) will marvel at the collection of 'fancy cancels' (interesting postage-cancellation stamps) and vintage decorative envelopes at this quirky museum, in the lobby of the pleasant 1876 Heritage Inn (r $52-80), just down the road from DeLand in Orange City.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • February 26, 2017 - Daytona Beach, Florida, USA: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams take to the track for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

    Daytona International Speedway

    21.65 MILES

    The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It…

  • ORLANDO, FL, USA - OCTOBER 29: Visitors admire the larger than life living floral clock at Harry P. Leu Gardens, a destination garden with over 40 diverse plant collections as seen on October 29, 2017

    Harry P Leu Gardens

    26.26 MILES

    Camelias, roses, orange groves and desert plants cover 50 acres, as well as plenty of grassy spots for a lakeside picnic. Pick up supplies at the trendy…

  • Orlando, Florida, USA - December 7th 2021: Photo of The Mennello Museum of American Art and its surroundings. ; Shutterstock ID 2087845444; full: 65050; gl: Online editorial; netsuite: POI updates; your: Ann Douglas Lott 2087845444

    Mennello Museum of American Art

    26.23 MILES

    Tiny but excellent lakeside art museum featuring the work of Earl Cunningham, whose brightly colored images, a fusion of pop and folk art, leap off the…

  • Orlando Museum of Art, Winter Park.

    Orlando Museum of Art

    26 MILES

    Founded in 1924, Orlando's grand center for the arts boasts a fantastic collection – both permanent and temporary – and hosts an array of adult and family…

  • Blue Spring State Park

    Blue Spring State Park

    2.57 MILES

    The largest spring on the St Johns River, Blue Spring maintains a constant 72°F. Between November and March it becomes the winter refuge for up to 200…

  • Wekiwa Springs State Park

    Wekiwa Springs State Park

    18.84 MILES

    Cool off in the icy spring-fed swimming hole, hike miles of trails and paddle the tranquil, still waters of the Wekiva River. Central Florida Nature…

  • De Leon Springs State Park, which features a sugar cane mill that was once powered by the spring in the 1830's, shown in the background.

    De Leon Springs State Park

    13.46 MILES

    Fifteen minutes north of town, these natural springs flow into the 18,000-acre Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge and were used by Native Americans…

