Philatelists (aka stamp collectors) will marvel at the collection of 'fancy cancels' (interesting postage-cancellation stamps) and vintage decorative envelopes at this quirky museum, in the lobby of the pleasant 1876 Heritage Inn (r $52-80), just down the road from DeLand in Orange City.
1876 Heritage Inn
Northeast Florida
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Daytona International Speedway
21.65 MILES
The Holy Grail of raceways has a diverse race schedule. Ticket prices skyrocket for good seats at big races, headlined by the Daytona 500 in February. It…
Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
23.99 MILES
Internationally famous, this stunning and delightful museum houses the world's most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany art. Highlights…
26.26 MILES
Camelias, roses, orange groves and desert plants cover 50 acres, as well as plenty of grassy spots for a lakeside picnic. Pick up supplies at the trendy…
Mennello Museum of American Art
26.23 MILES
Tiny but excellent lakeside art museum featuring the work of Earl Cunningham, whose brightly colored images, a fusion of pop and folk art, leap off the…
26 MILES
Founded in 1924, Orlando's grand center for the arts boasts a fantastic collection – both permanent and temporary – and hosts an array of adult and family…
2.57 MILES
The largest spring on the St Johns River, Blue Spring maintains a constant 72°F. Between November and March it becomes the winter refuge for up to 200…
18.84 MILES
Cool off in the icy spring-fed swimming hole, hike miles of trails and paddle the tranquil, still waters of the Wekiva River. Central Florida Nature…
13.46 MILES
Fifteen minutes north of town, these natural springs flow into the 18,000-acre Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge and were used by Native Americans…
Nearby Northeast Florida attractions
3.98 MILES
Cassadaga's heart is the Cassadaga Camp Bookstore, which sells New Age books, crystals and incense, and serves as the visitor center for the town…
6.05 MILES
This historical home, built in 1886, now serves as the headquarters of the West Volusia Historical Society and a museum for the county. You'll find lots…
6.32 MILES
A slate of innovative temporary exhibitions traipses across the gallery space and attractive atrium of this energetic local museum, which has been…
5. Central Florida Zoo & Botanic Gardens
8.25 MILES
With lush surrounds, this small but satisfying zoo is set apart from the usual intensity of Orlando tourist attractions, with an excellent splash-play…
7. Rock Springs Run State Reserve
14.84 MILES
This 14,000-acre reserve located 30 miles north of downtown Orlando offers 17 miles of hiking trails, and primitive riverside camping accessible by canoe…
8. Barberville Pioneer Settlement
18.02 MILES
Try to set aside at least an hour to fully explore old Barberville, a re-created pioneer settlement carved out of the central Florida woods. Costumed…