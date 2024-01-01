Nederland Mining Museum

This small museum gives a peek into the 19th-century mining industry history in Nederland, the reason why the town exists. Heavy machinery, rusting tools and photos are displayed inside and out. At 2pm a staffer gives a talk about hard-rock mining, including real-life stories, which provides interesting context. Worth a quick stop.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.16 MILES
When the setting sun brings out a rich, orange glow from the rock formations and the band on stage launches into just the right tune, Red Rocks…
12.43 MILES
This historic landmark park is the gateway to Boulder’s most magnificent slab of open space adjoining the iconic Flatirons; its wide, lush lawn attracts…
27.57 MILES
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1923 and once the park’s proud visitors lodge, this building has been renovated in recent years to host…
Colorado School of Mines' Geology Museum
21.04 MILES
With a collection of 50,000 minerals, fossils and gemstones, the School of Mines' Geology Museum is worth a stop, even if rocks aren't really your thing…
Morrison Natural History Museum
27.43 MILES
This small but excellent museum has displays on Morrison during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. There are huge dinosaur skulls as well as a full…
20.89 MILES
Explore the life of a homesteader by walking through this re-created pioneer settlement. Here, original and replica 19th-century buildings – a cabin, two…
13.83 MILES
A historic milk-processing factory turned arts center, the Dairy is one of Boulder's top cultural hubs. It's a state-of-the-art facility with three stages…
12.82 MILES
The highlight of downtown Boulder is the Pearl Street Mall, a vibrant pedestrian zone filled with kids' climbing boulders and splash fountains, bars,…
Nearby Colorado attractions
0.18 MILES
In the center of town, this 1910 carousel is a highlight for kids (and some grown-ups too!). A labor of love (and 26 years), the vintage frame and…
2. Wild Bear Mountain Ecology Center
0.2 MILES
This small nature center provides information about local trails as well as flora and fauna, mostly geared toward families. Workshops are offered year…
3. Golden Gate Canyon State Park
10.54 MILES
Located halfway between Golden and Nederland, this massive 12,000-acre state park has plenty of hiking trails and climbing opportunities. Camping is…
11.36 MILES
This trailhead and parking area is just below the summit of Flagstaff Mountain (7283ft) and a short drive from downtown Boulder. The views over Boulder…
11.72 MILES
Wildflowers and windswept trails, boulders and snowfields – these are the disproportionately big rewards for the easy hike up to St Mary’s Glacier. It’s a…
12.02 MILES
A pleasant park along the south banks of Boulder Creek with plenty of grassy areas for picnicking and playing. It's a popular starting point for tubers…
12.49 MILES
A long blade of lush lawn spanning from the Museum of Contemporary Art at 13th St, and encompassing the Public Library, a twice-weekly seasonal farmers…