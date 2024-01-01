Nederland Mining Museum

Colorado

This small museum gives a peek into the 19th-century mining industry history in Nederland, the reason why the town exists. Heavy machinery, rusting tools and photos are displayed inside and out. At 2pm a staffer gives a talk about hard-rock mining, including real-life stories, which provides interesting context. Worth a quick stop.

