Estes Park
Estes Park is just seconds from one of the US's most popular national parks. The town itself is a hodgepodge of T-shirt shops and ice-cream parlors, sidewalks crowded with tourists and streets jammed with RVs. But when the sun reflects just right off Lake Estes, or you spend an afternoon with a lazy coffee on the riverwalk, you might just find a little piece of zen.
Those expecting immediate views of the pristine beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park may be disappointed to find themselves watching brake lights on E Elkhorn Ave, the town’s artery to both park entrances. But it’s not all bad. Although the strip malls and low-rise motels can be unsightly, Estes Park promises every convenience to the traveler, and during the off-season the place has a certain charm, as the streets quieten down, elk wander through town and the prices of creekside cabins drop.
Explore Estes Park
- MMacGregor Ranch Museum
In 1872 Alexander and Clara MacGregor arrived in Estes Park and settled beside Black Canyon Creek near Lumpy Ridge. Their granddaughter Muriel MacGregor…
- EEstes Park Museum
This ambitious community museum has a commendable rotation of exhibits on local culture. It’s not only corny Ice Age mannequins either – you can also sit…
- AAriel Tramway
In the time you wait to be herded aboard a tram to the top of Prospect Mountain, you could have climbed Lily Mountain on your own two feet, but the tram…
- BBond Park
This public park is centrally located and has a few picnic tables.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Estes Park.
