The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in newly created ponds and viewing waterfowl, shorebirds and other species. Hiking trails lead throughout the many marshes and ponds, but are closed in the nesting season from February 15 to July 15.

To get here from Alamosa, travel 6 miles east on Hwy 160, then 5 miles north on Alamosa County Rd 116S.